Calgary Interplay show inspires developmentally disabled artists to create

There are 23 Calgary artists currently proving developmental disabilities are no barrier when it comes to creativity.

The In-Definite Arts Society primarily works with artists with disabilities to create paintings, sculptures and even stitching pillows.

Recently they teamed up with Studio Y Creations, who are known for their detailed sculptures, to create Interplay.

Studio Y donated a few sculptures, from pigs in rocking chairs, a goose ready for vacation or a smiling dog in aviator glasses, the sculptures served as an inspiration point for the artists.

“In my mind, dogs, they like bones, right?” chuckled artist Roma Shafer. “I painted the background pink, because I like bright colours. Dogs like bones, so I drew some bones.”

Shafer has been attending art classes at In-Definite Arts for close to 14 years.

She prefers to work on a 16 x 20 canvass, and loves the confidence creating art gives her.

“I don’t know where I’d be without this program,” she said. “I come here every Tuesday and I find I get more things done this way.”

Her picture sits next to Scott Marshall’s, who saw the same sculpture of a dog and was reminded of his cousin’s pug who passed away some years ago.

Artistic director Roxanne Taylor sees people with developmental disabilities come in every day and explore their own identities.

“People with disabilities tend to be marginalized in a lot of areas of their life, but when they come to this program, it’s all about them,” she said. “They make art that’s interesting to them, they can choose to sell it and that can supplement their income.”

Visitors are invited to drop in and meet the artists while exploring the gallery – it does wonders for the painter’s self-confidence.