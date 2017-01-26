Calgary police search for vehicle of interest in recent homicide

Calgary police have released photos of a vehicle they believe is related to a recent homicide.

Initially, police were looking for a white Pontiac G5 that is believed to have dropped Itgel Baatarsuren off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre with a gunshot wound to his head.

The 22-year-old from Calgary later died in hospital from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the 900 block of 36 Street NE between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The new vehicle of interest is a dark-coloured, four-door 1999-2003 Mazda Protégé, Calgary police said in a release Thursday.

It’s unknown how many occupants may have been in the suspect vehicle, however police believe they were involved in the shooting.