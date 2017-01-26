Calgary police search for vehicle of interest in recent homicide
Investigators searching for a dark-coloured, four-door 1999-2003 Mazda Protégé in connection with the death of Itgel Baatarsuren, 22.
Calgary police have released photos of a vehicle they believe is related to a recent homicide.
Initially, police were looking for a white Pontiac G5 that is believed to have dropped Itgel Baatarsuren off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre with a gunshot wound to his head.
The 22-year-old from Calgary later died in hospital from his injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting took place in the 900 block of 36 Street NE between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The new vehicle of interest is a dark-coloured, four-door 1999-2003 Mazda Protégé, Calgary police said in a release Thursday.
It’s unknown how many occupants may have been in the suspect vehicle, however police believe they were involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the vehicle of interest is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.
