Calgary startup offers remote working done easy

You’re on a beach. The sun tickles your skin as you spread your toes in the sand.

You’re phone pings – an alert from your boss. You fire up your laptop, log on to the great WiFi and send him the latest copy of your report.

Then you close your eyes and get back to enjoying the sun for a bit.

This is your workday.

Jacqueline Romanow is the co-founder of the Calgary startup The Remote Way.

Here’s how it works: Romanow and her other co-founders, all well-versed in remote working, have plotted out trips through South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Their number one concern in each destination: awesome WiFi.

It’s the most important thing when trying to work remotely. Then there’s co-working spaces, cell phone signals. The real important stuff.

Outside the work day, it’s all about seeing the world.

“We’ll have local individuals we can connect with,” explained Romanow. “For places like South America, we’ll organize Spanish lessons. Thailand, a really great thing to do is cooking classes. They take you to get groceries, a cookbook and get you on your way.

“There’s also yoga on the beach, surfing and snorkelling. Hikes.”

The Remote Way is already getting applications, but welcome more. They’re hoping to put together a diverse group of 35 to 40, to go on this adventure – without missing a paycheque. Attendees don’t have to sign up for the whole thing either: they can jump in for a month or two or eight. Whatever works.

“There’s a lot of research out there about how (working remotely) makes you more efficient or makes you happier, but I think it’s the idea that individuals who like exploring and seeing different things, and feeling like it’s not just the same repetitive experience, being able to do this can be really inspiring.”