Defence questions significance of some evidence in Calgary triple-murder trial

CALGARY — A defence lawyer is questioning the significance of many items seized by police investigating the murder of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson.

Douglas Garland's lawyer Kim Ross spent the morning grilling the chief forensic investigator in the triple murder case.

Ross had explanations for many of the items found in Garland's home including a book on how to make poisons, which also includes possible treatments.

Ross noted that a variety of handcuffs, knives and restraints were tested for DNA and no results were found — some were still in their original packaging.

Const. Ian Oxton confirmed that although there were a number of fingerprints found at the home of the dead couple, Alvin and Kathy Liknes, none could be matched to Garland.