Flu-related deaths in Alberta rise to 34

Watch out Edmonton, Calgary's flu numbers this season are nothing to sneeze at, but the sickness is headed north.

“It’s still here and it’s starting to affect other parts of Alberta more than it has been,” said Dr. Judy MacDonald, chief medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services (AHS) for the Calgary Zone.

A total of 34 flu-related deaths have been reported this season, according to the latest data from AHS.

Eleven people have died in Edmonton, while 10 flu-related deaths have been reported in Calgary.

Calgary continues to lead the pack for influenza A, with 1,332 lab-confirmed cases.

Edmonton, by contrast, has 645.

MacDonald said those numbers are climbing, but it’s hard to compare the data to last year.

“In Calgary we’ve seen influenza A has started to taper off,” MacDonald said.

But influenza B is ready to pick up where the A-strain left off.

“We’ve already seen our first influenza B outbreak,” MacDonald said.

The outbreak was declared yesterday in the Calgary Zone.

A total of 62 flu-related deaths were reported in the 2015-2016 flu season, which typically ends in March or April according to MacDonald.

A total of 2,754 cases of influenza have been confirmed in the province so far this season.

“It’s not too late to be immunized,” MacDonald said.