New tenants’ rights group in Calgary lobbying for rent control

Donna Clarke keeps hearing about how it’s a renter’s market in Calgary right now. She just doesn’t buy that argument.

“I think there’s no such thing as a renters market without rent controls,” she said.

Clarke along with nine other people have been meeting regularly every two weeks for the past eight months to talk tenant issues in Calgary and Alberta.

Their organization, Renters Action Movement (RAM), aims to be a tenants’ advocacy group.

Their top agenda item at the moment is lobbying for rent control. They’ve been collecting signatures on a petition door-to-door and at CTrain stations.

“We aren’t at present advocating for any particular model of rent control – just the idea,” said Clarke.

She said rent control in other jurisdictions generally involves tying rent increases to the rate of inflation, tax rate, and how much a landlord has invested in the property.

Currently, with Alberta’s boom and bust economy, there’s nothing to stop a landlord from doubling the rent at the end of a lease. Clarke said as the economy heats up again, the ball will again be in landlords’ courts.

Landlords, of course, disagree with that assertion. Gerry Baxter, executive director of the Calgary Residential Rental Association, said there are plenty of studies to show that rent controls just don’t work.

“It’s tinkering with the market and artificially-lowered rents typically lead to a runaway demand,” said Baxter, adding that maintenance standards fall as landlords are unable to afford the cost of upkeep over time.

Baxter said rent subsidies for those who need them are a much better way of giving a hand up to those who need it.

RAM is also pushing for legislation that’s more balanced, and less weighted towards landlords.

Gabriel Chen, a RAM member and lawyer with Calgary Legal Guidance, said he joined the group because he’s seen how tenants fare in the legal system.

“I don’t think the systems that we have in place serve tenants very well,” said Chan.

He said having a group such as RAM that can go to bat for tenants can reduce strain on the legal system

“Landlords tend to respond better when they know the tenant has some support behind them,” he said.