No Garland DNA or fingerprints found at Liknes home

Investigators found no fingerprints or DNA of Douglas Garland in the home of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and where the couple and their five-year-old grandson were allegedly violently snatched in June 2014.

Garland, who turns 57 tomorrow, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the apparent summer 2014 slayings of the five-year-old and his grandparents. He pleaded not guilty last week. The bodies of the victims have never been recovered.

Lead forensic investigator, Const. Ian Oxton took the stand Thursday for the third day in a row, this time to field questions from the defence .

When asked by defence lawyer Kim Ross if any of Garland’s DNA or fingerprints had been found at the Liknes home, Oxton confirmed that none had been located.

Further, Oxton confirmed there was also no DNA found on a pair of child-sized handcuffs located on the farm, and no DNA from the victims on weapons located in a Garland farm outbuilding inside a black bag.

Despite having found 83 pairs of shoes at the Garland farm, and an empty box for shoes matching the impressions at the Liknes home, Oxton told Ross they never did locate a pair of shoes matching those impressions.

Oxton spent Wednesday detailing the 10 months he spent sifting through ashes from the Garland farm—locating fragments of what he believes to be teeth and bone, as well as jewelry, glasses, and shackles.

Ross asked Oxton if after July 2014 the 120 gallons of ashes seized from the Garland farm in March 2015 were guarded to ensure continuity.

The investigator told Ross that it hadn’t been guarded, and that Douglas Garland’s father, Archie Garland, had told him he’d continued to use the burn barrels and ash pit.

The Crown’s next witness, Kimberly Warren, is a civilian member of the RCMP as a forensic hardware engineer and was qualified by the court to give expert testimony about electronic circuit boards.

In October 2015, Warren said she was asked by the Calgary Police Service to examine a burnt circuit board believed to be part of a Toyota key found in the Garland ash pit.

A 2013 Toyota Tundra truck was parked in the Liknes driveway at the time of their disappearance.

Warren testified that after examining and “reverse engineering” (taking apart) five samples of Toyota Tundra key FOBS purchased online, and one from the Toyota manufacturer, she found them to be “identical” to the one from the burn pit.

When questioned further, Warren said although she considered them to be identical her research told her that there were five Toyota vehicles, including the Tundra that could use that specific FOB.

Garland’s neighbour is also expected to take the stand Thursday.