No Garland DNA or fingerprints found at Liknes home

Lead forensic investigator gives evidence in Douglas Garland triple-murder trial for third day in a row

Douglas Garland is accused of killing five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes in the summer of 2014.

Metro File Photo

Douglas Garland is accused of killing five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes in the summer of 2014.

Investigators found no fingerprints or DNA of Douglas Garland in the home of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and where the couple and their five-year-old grandson were allegedly violently snatched in June 2014.

Garland, who turns 57 tomorrow, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the apparent summer 2014 slayings of the five-year-old and his grandparents. He pleaded not guilty last week. The bodies of the victims have never been recovered.

Lead forensic investigator, Const. Ian Oxton took the stand Thursday for the third day in a row, this time to field questions from the defence .

When asked by defence lawyer Kim Ross if any of Garland’s DNA or fingerprints had been found at the Liknes home, Oxton confirmed that none had been located.

Despite having lifted a number of prints from the Liknes home, none of them were a match to Douglas Garland.

CROWN

Despite having lifted a number of prints from the Liknes home, none of them were a match to Douglas Garland.

Further, Oxton confirmed there was also no DNA found on a pair of child-sized handcuffs located on the farm, and no DNA from the victims on weapons located in a Garland farm outbuilding inside a black bag.

Despite having found 83 pairs of shoes at the Garland farm, and an empty box for shoes matching the impressions at the Liknes home, Oxton told Ross they never did locate a pair of shoes matching those impressions.

A sample of some of the 83 pairs of shoes located at the Garland farm.

CROWN

A sample of some of the 83 pairs of shoes located at the Garland farm.

Bloody footwear impression found at Liknes home, said to be a possible match to Dr. Scholls Delta 2 W13 shoes.

Crown

Bloody footwear impression found at Liknes home, said to be a possible match to Dr. Scholls Delta 2 W13 shoes.

Empty shoebox found at Garland home. Impressions at the Liknes home matched this kind of shoe, although it has never been recovered.

CROWN

Empty shoebox found at Garland home. Impressions at the Liknes home matched this kind of shoe, although it has never been recovered.

Oxton spent Wednesday detailing the 10 months he spent sifting through ashes from the Garland farm—locating fragments of what he believes to be teeth and bone, as well as jewelry, glasses, and shackles.

Ross asked Oxton if after July 2014 the 120 gallons of ashes seized from the Garland farm in March 2015 were guarded to ensure continuity.

The investigator told Ross that it hadn’t been guarded, and that Douglas Garland’s father, Archie Garland, had told him he’d continued to use the burn barrels and ash pit.

Ashes and debris seized from the Garland farm in March 2015.

Crown

Ashes and debris seized from the Garland farm in March 2015.

The Crown’s next witness, Kimberly Warren, is a civilian member of the RCMP as a forensic hardware engineer and was qualified by the court to give expert testimony about electronic circuit boards.

In October 2015, Warren said she was asked by the Calgary Police Service to examine a burnt circuit board believed to be part of a Toyota key found in the Garland ash pit.

A 2013 Toyota Tundra truck was parked in the Liknes driveway at the time of their disappearance.

Toyota Tundra parked on Likneses driveway at the time of their disappearance.

Crown

Toyota Tundra parked on Likneses driveway at the time of their disappearance.

Warren testified that after examining and “reverse engineering” (taking apart) five samples of Toyota Tundra key FOBS purchased online, and one from the Toyota manufacturer, she found them to be “identical” to the one from the burn pit.

Brunt circuit board found in ash pit at Garland farm. Possible match to a Toyota Tundra key.

Crown

Brunt circuit board found in ash pit at Garland farm. Possible match to a Toyota Tundra key.

When questioned further, Warren said although she considered them to be identical her research told her that there were five Toyota vehicles, including the Tundra that could use that specific FOB.

Garland’s neighbour is also expected to take the stand Thursday. 

The Crown said on day one of the trial that they intend to prove Garland killed the Likneses because of nearly seven-year-old grudge stemming from work he did on an oil and gas pump for Alvin “that never made any money and never made anyone famous.”

