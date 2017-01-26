Spiritual care coordinator position cut from Tom Baker Cancer Centre

A woman who battled breast cancer for years is heartbroken over a decision to cut a specialist position at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre (TBCC).

The spiritual care coordinator provided support to patients who have big questions about their path forward after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

“The spiritual part is equally important as the treatment part,” said Natalie Barre, who used to frequent the facility and still visits occasionally for check-ups.

The psychological and social support she found through the TBCC helped her persevere through 11 surgeries over the course of nine years.

“It helped me find the strength to keep going,” Barre said.

Going forward, the head of TBCC’s oncology department said the responsibilities of the coordinator will be distributed between the psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and resource counsellors that make up the facility’s psycho-social care team.

“We felt the whole group should be addressing this, not one particular individual,” said Dr. Sunil Verma, who is also the medical director of the facility.

“We’re looking at it not as a loss of one spiritual care provider, but really a gain for the whole psycho-social oncology team to be able to provide the whole care, including spiritual care, for our patients.”

Verma said there is no financial motivation behind the cut.

“We would never consider financial aspects in order to remove a program that patients would value,” he said.

Alberta’s health minister said AHS reassured her office that patients seeking spiritual guidance or comfort at the TBCC will receive it.

“Access to spiritual support can not only be crucial on a personal level to a patient, it can also have a meaningful effect on the patient’s recovery and wellbeing,” Sarah Hoffman said, and added Alberta Health will be following up with AHS to monitor the situation.

Barre, who works in health care, said her first suggestion for friends who have received a cancer diagnosis is to seek emotional and spiritual support.

“Having someone to listen and maybe say a little prayer with you is so important,” she said.