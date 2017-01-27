Alberta government spending money to enhance backcountry education

CALGARY — The Alberta government is spending $750,000 over the next three years to support Avalanche Canada, an organization which provides education and public awareness services to those looking to explore the backcountry.

Cam Westhead, member for Banff-Cochrane, says the difference between life and death sometimes comes down to one’s level of preparedness.

He says being ready means investing in time and resources.

The Kananaskis Country Public Safety Team receives roughly 300 to 400 calls per year, including eight to 10 avalanche responses.

Gilles Valade, executive director of Avalanche Canada, says winter backcountry use is exploding.

Avalanche Canada works with Parks Canada and the Alberta Snowmobile Association to ensure park users and school students receive education in backcountry and avalanche safety.

“The money is used for a lot of outreach and education,” said Valade. “We have a lot of programs in Alberta that target schools, youth, and snowmobilers. We participate in outreach events, and we also produce forecasts and information for backcountry users.”

Valade said without the funding they cannot operate.

“We know the economy in the last few years has been challenging,” said Valade. “We’ve lost some corporate sponsors, so stable government funding is very, very important.”