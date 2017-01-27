City of Calgary forced to tear down Zoo bridge early
After an expert's opinion, city officials determined that the 12 Street SE bridge must come down this spring
According to the city's website, a third
The bridge had been scheduled to remain in place until it's replacement is built, but it now needs to be taken down "at the earliest opportunity in spring of 2017," the website said.
The bridge is still in use—it’s the main river crossing for pedestrians headed to the Zoo Administration Building—but the city said it's being inspected regularly.
"The City had planned to leave the existing 12 Street SE Bridge in place until the new 12 Street SE Bridge was complete," read the update.
"Early removal of the bridge will also allow for all construction work to be
According to the update, the new bridge and Zoo road construction timeline won't be affected by this move, and may even provide cost savings for the city.
The city promises a two-week
