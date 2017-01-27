City of Calgary forced to tear down Zoo bridge early

The 12 Street SE bridge is falling down – well, not falling, but it will have to be removed sooner than the city expected.

According to the city's website, a third -party engineer found the Zoo bridge was deteriorating faster than expected.

The bridge had been scheduled to remain in place until it's replacement is built, but it now needs to be taken down "at the earliest opportunity in spring of 2017," the website said.

The bridge is still in use—it’s the main river crossing for pedestrians headed to the Zoo Administration Building—but the city said it's being inspected regularly.

"The City had planned to leave the existing 12 Street SE Bridge in place until the new 12 Street SE Bridge was complete," read the update.

"Early removal of the bridge will also allow for all construction work to be complete in late 2017, with only landscaping, commemoration and Public Art to be completed in summer 2018."

According to the update, the new bridge and Zoo road construction timeline won't be affected by this move, and may even provide cost savings for the city.