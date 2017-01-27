Nenshi talks consultation in modern times, what works what doesn’t

In a year of banning people from the council chambers, raucous consultation sessions (outlined with threats of violence), and communities pointing fingers begging to be heard; it’s fair to say 2016 was a tough consultation cookie.

But the city had a few wins in 2016, in terms of modernizing their approach. They launched the online portal “engage” and thousands of Calgarians have taken a pause from their busy schedules to log on and share their thoughts about projects on the Reddit-like forum.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said although the city has diversified how they listen to people, this isn’t the end of face-to-face consultation, but the city’s having to increasingly adjust their approach.

“Well we continue to tweak it,” said Nenshi. “We've learned is that there is a place for the science fair tri-fold displays but a lot of people don't attend those, unless they've got an axe to grind.”

He noted some people have kids, or schedules that make it tough to get to these consultation sessions – or, as this year showed, didn’t want to go into an aggressive meeting where residents are shouting about their Mercedes, or worse-yet threatening to strangle someone.

Nenshi said the other thing that works well is going to people where they’re at. In the Chinatown consultations, he said it worked well to catch people while they were in the area at a pop-up consultation on a street corner – his favourite out of these methods has to be the engagement bus.

But what the mayor has seen this year is something he’s calling a world-wide trend, and it’s worrying.

“There’s a hardening and a bitterness and a meanness in public discourse,” he said. “It's clear that we're not getting authentic engagement if people are too scared to speak up because their neighbours are going to yell at them. So we need to be able to move beyond that and figure out ways that everyone feels comfortable in bringing forth their true opinion.”

As for the engagement on one contentious Chinatown development, the mayor said administration went above and beyond, save tucking people in to bed and reading them a story, he’s not sure what more the city could have done.