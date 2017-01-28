Calgarians urged to splurge on hot chocolate for a good cause

After raising a record $15,000 in 2016, Meals on Wheels officials are hoping the sixth annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest will top even last year’s haul.

Seventy-seven businesses have already signed up to create a new menu item for the event, which includes 50 “normal” hot chocolates, and 30 in the spirited category.

“A portion of every sale, either $1 or $2, goes towards our home meal delivery program. It’s our core program,” said event organizer Richelle Kenn.

“On that program we serve 700 Calgarians every single day. We are the only service like this in Calgary. It helps people who have very specific barriers, like financial or transportation barriers. It helps them get the nutrition they need,” she added.

The kick off event held at the Calgary Famers’ Market had to be changed slightly from 2016. The event started a few hours earlier and was more spread out through the marketplace, as thousands turned up last year and caused a bit of a bottleneck for staff.

Kenn said it’s no surprise about turn out, as it’s certainly an event for the whole family.

“Oh yeah, kids, families, individual people. Who doesn’t love hot chocolate? Especially when you have a spirited category for the adults,” she said.