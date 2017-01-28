Thousands descend on downtown Calgary to ring in Chinese Lunar New Year

Eye-dotting ceremonies, incense stick burning and lion and dragon dancing took over a large swarth of Chinatown and downtown Calgary as the community-at-large helped ring in the Year of the Rooster.

Premier Rachel Notley led the line of speeches from dignitaries, which also included Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Centre, MP Kent Hehr.

Notley, who wouldn't discuss happenings in the U.S, said simply the magnitude of celebrations in Canada and around the world show the importance of having a welcoming policy for any and all newcomers.

"The fact we are here at this celebration today, to celebrate the contribution of Canadians who have arrived from other parts of the world, and understanding how they've made our country better. It really underlines the different vision that different Canadians have to grow the community, and grow human rights," she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been under fire on social media, and from members of both the Democratic and Republican party, after signing an executive order banning the entry of passport holders from seven countries, including Syria, Iran, and Yemen for at least 90 days.

Premier Notley said the fact the notion was even bandied around in the first place shows the vast difference between the thought process between the Canadian government and their counterparts south of the border.

"I'm not going to comment directly on the decisions of another country. I will say, our government has been very happy to work with the federal government to welcome refugees in danger, I think it makes Canada the country it is," Notley said.