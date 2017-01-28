Protesters rally against big game hunting in Africa

About 50 people with placards and signs protested at the South Delta hotel Saturday morning, with a strong message for the trade show inside: ban trophy hunting in Africa.

Lead organizer Michael Donovan believes the vast majority of Canadians share his beliefs, and it’s time for the government to act.

“We’re not against subsistence hunting, those who hunt for food, just trophy hunting. To kill an animal for pleasure, and for an egotistical reason, is just wrong on many, many levels,” Donovan said.

Safari Club International Calgary chapter President David Little, who organized the multi-organization trade show that allows Canadians to book trophy hunting tours in several African countries, said he understands why people protest, but insists the reasons behind the anger are simply misguided.

“Hunting is conservation. That debate is over. Every province and territory in Canada uses hunting for conservation and wildlife management,” he said.