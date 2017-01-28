WHL Roundup: Austin Wagner stars in overtime as Pats top Hitmen 6-5

CALGARY — Austin Wagner scored just over two minutes into overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Calgary Hitmen 6-5 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Sam Steel had a pair of goals for Regina (32-6-7), while Jeff de Wit, Adam Brooks and Dawson Leedahl chipped in as well. Jordan Hollett made 31 saves for the win.

Jake Bean had a hat trick, including two power-play goals, to lead Calgary (17-21-9). Luke Coleman and Jakob Stukel also scored for the Hitmen as Trevor Martin stopped 32 shots.

The Pats went 2 for 6 on the power play and Calgary was 3 for 9 with the man advantage.

HURRICANES 5 RAIDERS 4

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Ryan Bowen's goal early in the third period stood as the winner as Lethbridge fended off the Raiders.

Brennan Menell had back-to-back goals in the first period for the Hurricanes (27-15-7), while Tyler Wong and Jadon Joseph also scored.

Cavin Leth struck twice for Prince Albert (11-35-5), while Kolten Olynek and Nick Heid chipped in as well.

WARRIORS 4 BLADES 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Josh Brook and Spencer Bast had third-period goals as the Warriors doubled up on Saskatoon.

Brett Howden and Yan Khomenko also scored for Moose Jaw (30-12-7).

Jesse Shynkaruk and Bryton Sayers assisted on each other's goals for the Blades (20-23-6).

ICE 3 CHIEFS 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Colton Kroeker put the game away near the midway point of the third period as Kootenay eked out a win over Spokane.

Brett Davis and Vince Loschiavo also scored for the Ice (12-30-8).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Eli Zummack supplied the offence for the Chiefs (20-21-8).

REBELS 5 COUGARS 2

RED DEER, Alta., — Evan Polei had back-to-back goals to help the Rebels upset Prince George.

Carson Sass's power-play winner came early in the third for Red Deer (22-20-7). Michael Spacek and Cameron Hausinger also found the back of the net.

Tate Olson and Jared Bethune replied for the Cougars (34-14-3).

TIGERS 7 OIL KINGS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Sask. — Matt Bradley scored the winner and added two assists in the Tigers' rout of Edmonton.

Mason Shaw, Dalton Gally, Gary Haden, Clayton Kirichenko, Jordan Henderson and Steven Owre rounded out the attack for Medicine Hat (33-15-1).

Nicholas Bowman and Adam Berg responded for the Oil Kings (18-26-4).

BLAZERS 3 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Rudolfs Balcers had a pair of goals, including the winner, as Kamloops slipped past the Rockets.

Lane Bauer opened scoring in the first for the Blazers (30-17-3).

Calvin Thurkauf scored and assisted on Lucas Johansen's goal for Kelowna (27-18-4).

THUNDERBIRDS 4 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, B.C. — Donovan Neuls's short-handed goal at the 8:47 mark of the third broke a 3-3 tie as Seattle downed Tri-City.

Alexander True also scored shorthanded for the Thunderbirds (27-15-4). Ethan Bear and Turner Ottenbreit had even-strength markers.

Michael Rasmussen struck twice for the Americans (29-19-3) and Jordan Topping added a single.

ROYALS 3 GIANTS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Jack Walker, Scott Walford and Ethan Price built a 3-0 lead that Victoria would not relinquish against Vancouver.

Walford's power-play goal was the eventual winner for the Royals (27-19-4).

Tyler Popowich replied for the Giants (17-28-4).

WINTERHAWKS 4 SILVERTIPS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Brad Ginnell and Ryan Hughes scored in the third period as Portland defeated the Silvertips.

Evan Weinger's goal early in the second proved to be the winner for Portland (24-21-3) and Alex Overhardt also scored.