Biopod: Calgary’s smartest microhabitat

A couple of Calgarians are saving the world, one frog at a time.

Biopod, a Calgary startup, is being contacted by organizations around the world to help save endangered animals – namely frogs, amphibians and fish.

Co-founder Jared Wolfe created what at first glance looks to be a giant tank filled with some moss, plants and water – but it’s so much more.

A Biopod is engineered to filter its own water (through a top-down cave-like system, that feeds into a living wall of flora and fauna), and precisely controls everything including light, heat, humidity, airflow and temperatures.

It can recreate the exact conditions from your backyard to the Amazon rainforest 20 years ago. This is how they’re saving animals like frogs – by recreating their original habitats, which encourages them to breed with each other.

It’s come a long way in a year and a half. Originally, it was just meant to be for the general public, to grow some plants or keep some fish.

“At first we were thinking this is going to be a great product for the general public, then it took on a shift – like this is going to be a big product for the world,” said Tom Lam, operations and marketing officer. “When the Smithsonian calls you and says, ‘Hey, we’ve got some of the most endangered species of animals and we’re going to put them in your Biopods,’ – it’s a lot of responsibility.”

The company launched a crowd funding campaign that became the second-most funded in Alberta’s history. Then came calls from the Smithsonian, zoos and universities.

For example, the University of Columbia only has about a thousand remaining Oophaga Lehmanni, or the Red-Banded Poison Frog, in their possession. The species is nearly extinct.

Using a Biopod, Wolfe and Lam have managed to get them to breed, and are currently waiting for the eggs to hatch.

They’re also working with the Calgary Zoo to breed the Northern Leopard Frog.

“A lot of the extinction has been happening not only because of the pet trade, but because of developments – oil companies come through and tear down the rainforest,” said Wolfe. “(The frogs) occupy such a tiny little part of the world, a small road, and the resulting deforestation just wipes them out.”

The Biopod has turned out great for helping frogs, which are a vital (but often overlooked) part of the food chain.

But the device also has uses for keeping at home.

It looks cool, and using a phone app, it will automatically adjust to more than 300 different types of animals and plants. The group found it actually grows plants like basil three or four times as fast as an average Calgary home-garden, and is great at keeping aquatic pets healthy and alive.