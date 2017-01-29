Calgarians call Trump travel ban cruel, say it’s ’tearing families apart’

A Syrian refugee family who moved to Calgary shortly after their initial arrival in the U.S. is heartbroken they will not be able to visit family across the border.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order for a 90-day travel ban which prohibits entry to residents of Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Libya – all predominantly Muslim countries, although the president claims the order is to protect his country from terrorism.

Those with Canadian passports, including dual citizens, are not included in the ban, which sparked protests at major airports across America.

“This isn’t fighting terrorism, it’s tearing families apart,” said Saima Jamal, co-founder of the Syrian Refugee Support Group (SRSG).

She described a Syrian refugee family comprised of a couple and young child who moved to Canada last year, shortly after their initial arrival in the U.S.

The wife was planning to visit her mother, who lives in the U.S., but the SRSG had to explain that was no longer an option.

“Our volunteer was devastated that she had to tell this woman she could not see her mom,” Jamal said.

“She was almost in tears.”

Refugees are fleeing countries ravaged by war and the same terrorism Trump claims he is protecting the U.S. from, Jamal said.

“To see these people blanket labelled as terrorists – it’s unbelievable.”

She said the SRSG tries to set an example for Calgarians about who Muslims truly are, and what compassion looks like.

“(Refugees are) people like you and me with hopes and dreams who are trying to make a life again,” Jamal said.

Calgarians gathered at the U.S. consulate office on Sunday to protest the ban, which has some reconsidering their travel plans.

Every spring, Elizabeth Chorley-Booth and her family visit her snow-bird parents in Palm Springs, but she’s thinking about cancelling the annual trip.

The mother of two was born in Libya, a fact noted on her Canadian passport.

Chorley-Booth called the ban cruel and said she feels uncomfortable travelling south.

“I can travel in the U.S. because I’m not Muslim and I’m white, while other people born in the same country as me don’t have that luxury,” she said.

“That feels wrong to me.”

She has to deal with the logistics of cancelling already-booked flights, hotels, and a car rental.