Calgary police concerned about missing Scenic Acres man
James Charles Boyer, 65, was last seen Saturday and is without his medication
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a man who went missing Saturday.
James Charles Boyer, 65, was last seen at his home in the northwest community of Scenic Acres, around 6 p.m.
Police say he suffers from medical conditions requiring daily medication which he does not have with him and they are concerned for his welfare.
Boyer may be driving a black, 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan with Alberta licence plate BVK 4413.
He is described as Caucasian, with salt and pepper hair, and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a greyish-black fedora hat, blue shirt, a long, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes. He also uses a black cane.
Anyone with information about Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters