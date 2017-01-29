Calgary police concerned about missing Scenic Acres man

The Calgary Police Service is seeking public assistance to locate a man who went missing Saturday.

James Charles Boyer, 65, was last seen at his home in the northwest community of Scenic Acres, around 6 p.m.

Police say he suffers from medical conditions requiring daily medication which he does not have with him and they are concerned for his welfare.

Boyer may be driving a black, 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan with Alberta licence plate BVK 4413.

He is described as Caucasian, with salt and pepper hair, and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a greyish-black fedora hat, blue shirt, a long, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes. He also uses a black cane.