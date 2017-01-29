Calgary police seek missing man after a roadside crash
David McSween was involved in a collision near Canmore shortly before his disappearance
Calgary police are asking the public for information to help find a man who went missing near Canmore earlier this week.
David McSween, 34, was travelling west on Highway 1 at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday when a collision occurred, resulting in damage to his white 2015 Nissan Sentra.
In a news release, Calgary Police Services (CPS) theorized a passing motorist may have stopped to offer him a ride.
McSween is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’10’, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a medium build and a scar on his left forearm from his elbow to his wrist.
Anyone with information about McSween’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
