Calgary police seek missing man after a roadside crash

Calgary police are asking the public for information to help find a man who went missing near Canmore earlier this week.

David McSween, 34, was travelling west on Highway 1 at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday when a collision occurred, resulting in damage to his white 2015 Nissan Sentra.

In a news release, Calgary Police Services (CPS) theorized a passing motorist may have stopped to offer him a ride.

McSween is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’10’, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a medium build and a scar on his left forearm from his elbow to his wrist.