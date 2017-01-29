Curtis Dickson's four goals lead NLL Roughnecks in 12-8 win over Mammoth

CALGARY — Curtis Dickson scored four goals and set up two more and Dane Dobbie had three goals and four assists as the Calgary Roughnecks downed the Colorado Mammoth 12-8 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Wesley Berg struck twice and added two helpers for Calgary (3-1), Jeff Shattler had a goal and five assists and Holden Cattoni and Riley Loewen also scored.

Eli McLaughlin led the Mammoth (2-3) with four goals and an assist and Zack Greer had one goal and two helpers. Chris Wardle, Jacob Ruest and Jordan Gilles supplied the rest of the offence.

Roughnecks goaltender Frank Scigliano made 29 saves.