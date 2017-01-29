High winds fan flames in northwest Calgary house fire

Calgary Fire Department had to contend with high winds as it battled a fire at a two-storey single-family residence on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Edgemont Drive NW shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Despite strong winds, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the main residence, with only superficial damage to nearby buildings.

Some nearby homes had to be evacuated due to smoke.

Officials say nobody was at home at the time and there were no reported injuries.