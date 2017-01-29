Some good news from the aftermath of Canada Boy Vinyl's closure

A bit of good news from the apparent closure of Calgary’s vinyl pressing plant, Canada Boy Vinyl: some bands are getting back their masters and finding alternate plants to work with.

Canada Boy Vinyl originally opened its doors in 2015, and quickly became a go-to for small to mid-sized bands looking for vinyl pressings.

Unfortunately, its doors suddenly closed this month and calls stopped going through.

Owner Dean Reid told Metro that he would release an official statement on Jan. 9, but a statement never came and follow-up emails went unanswered.

Hopefully it’s because Reid has been helping out his customers as best he can – like Blacktop Records.

Ben Andress, owner of Blacktop, was planning a big release and tour with 90s singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb. It’s an important record for them.

“I had a day where I said there, like, ‘Oh my God. How’s this going to work?’” recalled Andress, upon learning of the plant’s closure. “We’re a small, independent label. We only do four or five releases a year.”

Luckily for them, Reid stepped in, accessed the locked warehouse, located and delivered Loeb’s master to Andress.

They then found a record plant in Cincinatti who was willing to rush out the record before the February launch (normally, pressings can take up to six months).

Although they haven’t received refunds, a few artists have gotten a hold of their master discs.

“The situation sucks, obviously, but it’s kind of cool everyone is working together and clearing up schedules to help people meet deadlines,” said Andress. “You can tell Dean’s heart’s in the right place and he cares about these bands and projects.”