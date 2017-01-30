Calgary's Anderson Station takes another step towards upgrades

A Calgary city council committee will sit down Tuesday to hash out how to pay for upgrades to Anderson CTrain Station.



The city unveiled plans to build a new Transit Oriented Development (TOD) parking garage at the station.



Area Coun. Brian Pincott said work on the project won’t get started for a while yet, but this is taking the city one step closer.



He said the station structure is showing its age and needs work.



“It’s absolutely horrible – that station, and particularly the pedestrian bridge that goes across to Southwood,” said Pincott.



Photos submitted to the Priorities and Finance Committee show crumbling concrete and exposed rebar in places.



City administration looked at a number of options for getting the funds to do the work. It is recommending council put the project on it’s 10-year Investing in Mobility plan. That allows the city to tap into provincial and federal dollars.



Pincott said the upgrades will make the area safer and more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists.