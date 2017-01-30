Calgary families weigh legal options after fatal police involved shooting

Two families considering legal action against the Calgary Police Service (CPS) after a fatal shooting last year said they are not going to wait for ASIRT’s investigation to get answers, according to their lawyer.



Jessica Patterson was shot and killed by a member of CPS after officers responded to a check-on-welfare call in the neighbourhood of Sunalta on Nov. 29.

Patterson later died in hospital – the fifth civilian to die in 2016 after being shot by Calgary police.

There were a total of 10 officer-involved shootings last year.

Clint Docken, legal counsel for both families, said Patterson’s husband, Joseph Larson, is arguably the force's eleventh victim.

Larson was found dead in the couple’s condo a few weeks later and Docken said he was consumed by grief.

“The information that we have is that (Larson) never recovered from the loss of his wife,” Docken said, calling both deaths “needless.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Patterson’s death, but Docken said the families aren’t going to wait around for answers.

“We don’t have a lot of confidence in the ASIRT process,” he said.

The heartbroken families want answers and accountability, which is why they are exploring their legal options, according to Docken.

He believes there are grounds for a case against CPS.

“Jessica’s death was ultimately responsible for Joseph’s death,” Docken said, calling the officer’s response to Patterson “inappropriate” and an “overreaction.”

CPS reported the 27-year-old was carrying knives in each hand when the officer in question discharged her weapon.

“Lethal force should be restricted to very unique circumstances, and those circumstances didn’t come into play in this instance,” Docken said.

“(Patterson) wasn’t an immediate threat to life and limb.”

The lawyer said the families expect to make a decision within the next month or so.

CPS declined to comment on the situation due to the ongoing ASIRT investigation.

“The members involved in this incident have my full and complete support,” Chief Roger Chaffin said at the time.