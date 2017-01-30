Calgary police up 'vigilance' in light of Quebec Mosque shooting

Calgary police are stepping up vigilance at places of worship across the city in response to last nights Quebec a terror attack.

It’s not something CPS has just started. The force’s work with the Muslim community is an ongoing commitment, but in light of the attacks hundreds of kilometers away, officers are stepping up to help Calgarians feel safe in these trying times.

“Let me be clear, at this point there’s nothing to indicate that there are any specific threats in Calgary,” Acting Deputy Chief Cliff O'Brien told reporters on Monday. “However, in light of the tragic incident in Quebec, we’ve asked our members to increase vigilance around all places of religious worship in the city.”

Police said they haven't been receiving calls from citizens at on the nonemergency line but encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to call.

“This is a community issue, not just a police issue,” O'Brien said. “If they see something, if they hear something, phone us, so we can get involved early…we need to be involved in early intervention and prevention, that’s the key.”

In particular, Calgary has had an issue with radicalization that CPS has been tracking for some years. When asked if the city is doing better on the radicalization, O'Brien said that the force never takes a chance to put their feet up.

“None of us should be surprised by terrorism or those types of attacks on Canadian soil anymore,” O’Brien said. “This is a reality we know that we have, we have to be concerned about any mimicked events. It’s important for community to know that law enforcement is out there, we are stepping up patrols.”