Calgary vigil planned for Quebec mosque victims

A candlelight vigil is being held tonight for six victims in Quebec City who were killed by gunmen in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have both labeled a terrorist attack.

Calgarians are expected to gather on the steps of the City Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

More than a dozen people remain in hospital, several in critical condition, after two gunmen entered the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City Sunday as evening prayers were wrapping up.

“As a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred,” said a Facebook page for the vigil, organized by the Canadian Cultural Mosaic Foundation.