Coventry Hills 'kidnapper house' shut down by Alberta Sheriffs

Neighbours in Calgary's northeast community are finally rid of the residence they've nicknamed the "kidnapper house."

A Calgary residence that caused problems for more than two years in Coventry Hills was shut down Monday by the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit with the Alberta Sheriffs Branch. Calgary police have responded to more than 100 calls about the property, including one incident where a man was beaten, robbed and taken captive. He managed to escape from the home’s basement and run onto the street.

A Community Safety Order (CSO) issued by the SCAN unit prohibits anyone from accessing the home for 45 days. The property owner also consented to list the house for sale – an exceptional situation, according to a news release from the minister of justice and solicitor general’s office.

One neighbour, Stephanie, said she and other neighbours are breating a sigh of relief – the house and its occupants weren't only causing safety problems for her and others, but also had such a terrible reputation many who wanted out of the community couldn't sell their homes.

"After that guy got kidnapped and tortured there, the stuff just went on," she said. "Screaming and yelling, just everything you can imagine."

She's a mother herself and said most of the other homes on the street had children, including one woman with a three-month-old afraid to leave her home.

"Our kids would always see SWAT members run by with their guns, SWAT has been by a number of times," Stephanie said. "And there were kids out playing when they showed up."

The property was boarded up, the locks have been changed, and a fence encircles the lot. Stephanie said the homeowner moved out two days ago, and she's excited to meet new neighbours, as long as they're not trouble like the last two generations in that home.

The owner is allowed to live in the house after 45 days, but she must list it for sale within 30 days of regaining possession.