Nenshi says xenophobia must be confronted head on

Speaking a day after a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it's up to citizens to combat acts of terror with acts of kindness.

The mayor was speaking at a University of Calgary event about his Three Things for Calgary initiative when he took time to address the massacre that left six men dead and many more injured.

“In this country, we cannot afford to be complacent,” said Nenshi. “We are not immune to hatred, but we will always, always, always stand up to it together.”

He told the audience to stand up to xenophobia and Islamophobia wherever they encounter it.

“We’re not helpless – every single one of us has a chance to heal the world. It starts in our own communities and in our own hearts and our own hands.”

He said in the wake of the U.S. closing its borders to some countries, the city and country has an opportunity to invite the best and brightest scholars and entrepreneurs to come do their work here.

Nenshi is a practicing Muslim, but he said his heart was breaking not because of his faith, but because he is human.

When asked if Calgary’s Muslim community has reason to be anxious, he said he doesn’t believe so.

He also said he fully agreed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s characterization of the attack as an act of terror.