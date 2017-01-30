No charges for Calgary police officer: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has determined no charges will be laid against a Calgary officer investigated for his use of force during an arrest nearly two years ago.

In the wee hours of July 23, 2015, Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers responded to a disturbance and found two men trying to remove a then 20-year-old man from a residence.

The young man, appearing intoxicated and violent, was put in the backseat of a police vehicle with hands cuffed behind his back.

As the officers were gathering information outside the vehicle, the man began yelling and demanded to know what was going on.

The officer in question opened the vehicle’s rear door and allegedly noticed the man had moved his cuffed hands to the front of his body, prompting the officer to order him out of the backseat.

The officer attempted to pull the man out by his arms, but he braced himself against the vehicle’s door.

That’s when the officer punched the man once on the right side of his face and removed him from the vehicle, where he continued to yell "incessantly", according to a news release from ASIRT.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel also responded but the man refused medical treatment, only allowing them to clean the blood off his face and patch up a cut on his nose.

Because he was uncooperative, EMS personnel were unable to fully assess the man's injuries.

Hewas issued a ticket for public intoxication and released by police at the Calgary Drop-In Centre, where he sought immediate medical attention.

It is believed he sustained a concussion and was found to have "extensive comminuted facial fractures" around his nose area.

He admitted to the consumption of marijuana, alcohol and prescription medications at the time of the incident in a police interview.

The man also admitted he may have accidentally kicked the officer, but maintained excessive force was used to secure him.

The investigation concluded with a decision not to lay charges against the police officer.

ASIRT began its investigation into the incident in August 2015.