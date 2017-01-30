Opioid treatment options challenging to access in Alberta

Swapping opioids for other opioids might seem counter-productive – but it might be a key strategy to combat Alberta’s growing opioid crisis.

Opioid replacement therapy (ORT) is the most effective intervention for treating opioid use disorder, according to a progress report released by Alberta Health’s office of the chief medical officer of health (OCMO) in Nov. 2016.

ORT replaces illegal opioids such as fentanyl and heroin with methadone or buprenorphine (commercially known as Suboxone): opioids that don’t give the user a high.

Critically, they also reduce withdrawal symptoms for those struggling with opioid use disorder, a medical condition often complicated by mental health conditions.

“There’s still a shortage of – if not physicians – clinics that do this sort of medicine,” said Ed Jess, director of prescribing and analytics at the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)

In Calgary, the only provincially funded opioid dependancy program (ODP) providing methadone and Suboxone is located downtown at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre.

Those struggling with opioid use disorder can expect to wait four-to-six weeks to get into the program unless HIV-positive, pregnant, or otherwise prioritized.

Edmonton faces a similar situation – limited resources for a rapidly growing demand that the province was not prepared for.

“Four-to-six weeks is probably not an unreasonable wait time, given that that growth in demand has happened in a short time,” said Julie Kerr, senior operating officer for community, rural, and mental health services in the Calgary Zone with Alberta Health Services (AHS).

“If you’re the person experiencing the issue with the addiction, four to six weeks feels like a long time – we certainly know and appreciate that.”

She said more funding from the province would be required to open additional clinics.

In Canada, physicians who want to prescribe methadone or Suboxone must obtain one of two types of exceptions from Health Canada under section 56 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

An ‘initiation’ exemption requires physicians to demonstrate they have experience in an opioid dependancy related setting.

“It’s helpful if they have post-grad training specific to addiction,” Jess said.

He said just under 100 physicians in Alberta have obtained this type of exemption.

The other type is patient-specific: the physician must complete the online course and get a letter of support from each patient’s specific opioid dependancy clinic.

Applicants for either exemption are required to take an online methadone-maintenance treatment course.

Before the course went online in 2014, it was offered once a year alternating between Calgary and Edmonton.

“Once we introduced this online the numbers (of interested physicians) went up quite significantly,” Jess said.

The course is now offered several times a year, depending on demand.

It’s not just for physicians – pharmacists, nurses and can also take the course too.

“It seems unfair for patients in the throws of a disorder like this to not have access to a clinic or physician to treat their condition, like any other medical condition,” Jess said.

The CPSA has called for additional clinics in Grand Prairie, Fort McMurray and Lethbridge.

“Regardless of how you frame it, there’s a huge issue in all of Canada,” Jess said.