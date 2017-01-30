Witnesses sought by Calgary police for murder case
Images show two men who may be witnesses to the shooting of a Calgary man
Calgary police have released images of two men they believe were in the area when Itzel Baatarsuren was murdered.
Baatarsuren, 22, was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in downtown Calgary on the night of Jan. 23 with a gunshot wound to the head.
He died in hospital, and the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating.
A news release from CPS said they believe the two males shown in the images may have witnessed the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPS on their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
