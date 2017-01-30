Witnesses sought by Calgary police for murder case

Calgary police have released images of two men they believe were in the area when Itzel Baatarsuren was murdered.

Baatarsuren, 22, was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in downtown Calgary on the night of Jan. 23 with a gunshot wound to the head.

He died in hospital, and the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating.

A news release from CPS said they believe the two males shown in the images may have witnessed the shooting.