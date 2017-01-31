Calgary Flames shut out by triumphant Tigers

The Townsend Tigers tasted victory yet again, beating the Calgary Flames by a mile in an annual game of wheelchair hockey.

The teams faced off at the Alberta Children’s Hospital for the 36th time on Tuesday, with the Tigers securing a shut out for a final score of 15-0.

“It’s always fun to see the smiles on the kid’s faces,” said Flames defenceman T.J. Brodie, a wheelchair hockey veteran of 6 years.

Some of his teammates had a hard time transitioning from skates to wheels.

“It’s hard trying to hold a stick and move around at the same time – our guys are pretty slow out there,” Brodie said.

“The kids always beat us pretty bad, but it’s always a good time.”

The Tigers hail from Dr. Gordon Townsend School at the hospital.

The young patients are often admitted and discharged multiple times during the course of their treatment, but the school is there to fill in gaps until patients are done with hospital visits for good.

Diana Vastien’s daughter Isis was seriously injured in a car crash more than a year ago.

The 10-year-old has been in and out of hospital several times, and Vastien said the hockey game brought some fun to what has otherwise been a tough year.

“It means a lot because she hasn’t been able to do physical activity for more than a year,” Vastien said.

“It helps to lift her spirits.”

Isis played a tough game, scoring several goals for the Tigers.

“She always follows hockey – she loves the Flames and the LA Kings,” Vastien said.