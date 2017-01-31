Calgary police charge three men with kidnapping after alleged ransom incident

Calgary police say they’ve charged three men after a kidnapping and extortion incident over the weekend.

According to police, five men met under false pretenses around 9 p.m. on Jan. 28. Once in a vehicle, two of the men had their heads covered and there were taken to a home in the 200 block of Erin Mount Crescent SE and locked in a basement.

The other three men allegedly pointed firearms at the two and threatened to shoot them.

Police say friends of the victims were contacted and one of the two was released for a ransom.

Someone who was in the home where the men were being held realized something was wrong and left the house to contact police early Sunday morning.

The CPS tactical unit intercepted one of the suspects and the second victim as they attempted to exchange him for ransom. The other two suspects were caught without incident at the Erin Mount Crescent home.

The ransom money was discovered at the scene, but police will not say how much money was collected.

Simon Lugela, 21, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom.

John Ochelo, 21, of Calgary, is charged with two counts each of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom and breach of recognizance.

Dhia-Al-Hage Mohammed, 24, of Saskatoon, is charged with two counts each of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom, breach of undertaking and possession of an identity document.