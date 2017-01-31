Calgary police looking for person of interest in Lomond death

News / Calgary

After releasing new details about a fatal assault last week, investigators tracked down photos of a man they believe has more information

The grainy images show a man who police believe has information about a fatal assault from last September.

Calgary police have released images of a person they believe has information about the murder of Trevor Lomond.

After homicide detectives released additional details about the fatal assault last week they were led to the most recent surveillance footage images, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Lomond died approximately one week after he was found unconscious in the 1600 block of 42 Street SW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2016. 

The images are grainy, but show a man over 6 feet tall with a medium build and braided hairstyle. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPS by calling 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877, or through CrimeStoppers anonymously.

