Calgary police looking for person of interest in Lomond death

Calgary police have released images of a person they believe has information about the murder of Trevor Lomond.

After homicide detectives released additional details about the fatal assault last week they were led to the most recent surveillance footage images, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

Lomond died approximately one week after he was found unconscious in the 1600 block of 42 Street SW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2016.

The images are grainy, but show a man over 6 feet tall with a medium build and braided hairstyle.