Disturbing searches found on Garland hard drive detailed in court

Numerous online searches into the victims, various surgical tools and the lock found tampered with at the crime scene among the evidence presented Tuesday

Douglas Garland is accused of killing five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes in the summer of 2014.

Kathryn Liknes, Alvin Liknes, Schalge lock drilling, surgical tools, amputation retractor and cryomation promession were just a few of the searches found on the hard drive retrieved from the rafters in Douglas Garland’s basement.

Const. Doug Kraan, a expert in digital forensic examinations for the Calgary Police Service, took the jury through dozens of internet searches found on the hard drive, Tuesday, on day 11 of Garland’s triple murder trial.

Hard drive examined by Const. Kraan where disturbing search history was located.

Rafters in Garland home basement where hard drive was found.

Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the apparent slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien in the summer of 2014.

In their opening statement, the Crown said the hard drive contained “meticulous, pain staking research,” including “how to kill without emotion, research on torture, research of the Likneses… research showing a fascination with autopsies and the female body being autopsied and dissected, and a fascination with retrained and diapered women.”

Monday, jurors were shown many photos of diapered women and amputated body parts, also found on the hard drive.

Further, Kraan said numerous searches were done into lock picking, Schlage locks, and specifically into drilling a Schalge BE365 lock—the same kind of lock found drilled into on the Likneses side door.

Schlage BE365 lock on Likneses home. Two drill holes were noted by investigators.

The digital forensic examiner said he also located Google map pins of the Likneses home and ads posted by the couple for their estate sale.

Garland was charged in the deaths of Alvin, Kathy and Nathan on July 15, 2014.

Last week, court heard evidence from investigators who discovered possible teeth and bone fragments at the Garland farm in an ash pile, along with a slew of weapons, restraints and chemicals including liquid nitrogen in the multiple buildings on the farm.

