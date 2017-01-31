Disturbing searches found on Garland hard drive detailed in court
Numerous online searches into the victims, various surgical tools and the lock found tampered with at the crime scene among the evidence presented Tuesday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Kathryn Liknes, Alvin Liknes,
Const. Doug Kraan, a expert in digital forensic examinations for the Calgary Police Service, took the jury through dozens of internet searches found on the hard drive, Tuesday, on day 11 of Garland’s triple murder trial.
Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the apparent slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien in the summer of 2014.
In their opening statement, the Crown said the hard drive contained “meticulous,
Monday, jurors were shown many photos of diapered women and amputated body parts, also found on the hard drive.
Further, Kraan said numerous searches were done into lock picking, Schlage locks, and specifically into drilling a
The digital forensic examiner said he also located Google map pins of the Likneses home and ads posted by the couple for their estate sale.
Garland was charged in the deaths of Alvin, Kathy and Nathan on July 15, 2014.
Last week, court heard evidence from investigators who discovered possible teeth and bone fragments at the Garland farm in an ash pile, along with a slew of weapons, restraints and chemicals including liquid nitrogen in the multiple buildings on the farm.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters