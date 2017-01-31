Hodor, Spike and Batman Beyond round out new Calgary Comic Expo guests

Hodor meets a whole new world at this year’s Calgary Comic Expo.

A ton of new guests were announced today, including Kristian Nairn who plays sweet Hodor on the Game of Thrones.

He’ll be joined by two actors from Boy Meets World: Rider Strong and Will Friedle. Friedle is also a veteran voice actor, with roles on Kim Possible and voicing Terry McGuiness in Batman Beyond.

Speaking of voice actors, Linda Larkin, best known as the voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, will be making her Calgary Expo debute.

Rounding out the list is Colm Meaney from Star Trek: The Next Generation and James Marsters, who played Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

On the comic creator side, legendary DC and Marvel inker Scott Hanna lends his pen strokes to the Expo lineup.

He’s joined by Keith Tucker, cartoonist for the Anamaniacs, Camilla D’errico, pop painter with Boom! Studios, Brooke McEldowney, creator of 9 Chickweed Lane and Alex Saviuk, known for his work on Green Lantern, The Flash and Superman.