Murder trial told ads for autopsy set, surgery dissection tools on hard drive

CALGARY — A police forensic investigator says he found disturbing web searches on a hard drive found on the farm of a man suspected in the deaths of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson.

Douglas Garland faces three counts of first-degree murder in the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O'Brien.

Const. Doug Kraan said he went through the web browser history on the hard drive that had been hidden on the Garland farm.

He said there were searches for ads for amputation retractors, an autopsy kit and various other surgical tools.

Kraan also said there were a number of searches about items for sale at the Liknes home and a map on how to get there.