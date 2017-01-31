Officer publicly resigns at Calgary Police Commission meeting

It was an uncomfortable moment at an otherwise routine Calgary Police Commission meeting.



As the force grapples to deal with their HR policy reform, a long standing member who suffered in a workplace culture of harassment and bullying read out her formal resignation.



A serving member of the force since March 2003, Jen Magnus Ward said she was one of two members who brought forward a complaint in 2013 that resulted in Chief Rick Hansen conducting an HR audit.



She said when it was made clear that the results of the audit would be private, she FOIPed the document to share publicly.



"It was a defining moment for me when members of the Calgary police, my brothers and sisters, attacked me and many others who were victims of bullying and sexual assault and sexual harassment through the media," Ward said. "Being called entitled and sensitive was not only hurtful, a fact that no one in the CPS leadership stood up to counter those comments reaffirm for me how entrenched the issues within the organization are."

She again FOIPed correspondence between her superiors about her, and in talking with other members alleged that she was told for she would face retaliation and retribution from certain members for what she has said.

One item on the meeting agenda – a huge undertaking to investigate and reform the CPS HR system – contained 17 action items toward seven core priorities. These included allowing rank and file the option to bring complaints directly to the chief, instead of managers, which in the past allegedly created animosity in the force.



Police Chief Roger Chaffin told reporters that he is unwilling to accept her resignation under these terms.



"That's not the way that you would accept any letter of resignation," said Chaffin. "You can see how emotionally charged she was and the difficulty in that presentation."



He said the force will wait some time and circle back to talk to her about it.

Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen told reporters it's difficult for the force to see that Ward isn't willing to stick around to see the change she incited with her original complaint – speaking up for many.