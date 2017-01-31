Photographer uses film and juice to create surreal shots of Calgary

Calgary photographer Sebastian Jarmula is going for that faded summer, psychedelic kind of painterly abstraction with his newest exhibition.

I Am So Emulsional opens to the public as part of the annual Exposure Photo Festival, which has been celebrating photographic image making since 2004.

Jarmula’s fluid style embraces the use of literal fluids for this exhibition. For example, he let a reel of film soak inside a jar of juice, before inserting it into his camera and snapping away.

“When I took this approach, I took the risk of potentially ruining a good photo,” he laughed. With all the shots he took, Jarmula essentially used some kind of liquid to contaminate the original negatives, either before or after taking the photos, just to see what kind of surrealist effect he could create.

His subject was summertime in Calgary – shots of downtown, and people enjoying the weather.

After shooting and contaminating the photos, Jarmula processed them in his basement dark room, and even printed them himself, having full control of how every image was presented.

He’s been a photographer for about seven years, and loves the flexibility and spectrum of decisions that goes into shooting even the simplest idea.

“I like how it (photography) can capture a moment. I like how it can suspend something in time, and in a way, act as something that’s lasting, almost forever,” he explained. “That fleeting moment you can capture for a lifetime.”

I Am So Emulsional goes up at the ArtPoint Gallery in Inglewood, running from Feb. 2 to 26.

The Exposure Photo Festival features dozens of photographers in nearly 40 venues across the province, running from Feb. 1 to 28th. Aside from the exhibitions, the festival also hosts portfolio reviews by professional photographers and curators, along with talks and presentations.