Sale of gas stations and stores boosts Imperial Oil quarterly profit
CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO) says the sale of its remaining gas stations and convenience stores helped boost its full-year profit in 2016 to $2.2 billion, more than half of which came in the fourth quarter.
The Calgary-based company says its $1.44 billion of net income in the fourth quarter, or $1.70 per share, included $988 million ($1.16 per share) from the sale of retail assets across Canada to several buyers.
Overall revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $8.44 billion, and cash flow from operating activities, excluding the asset sales, was $751 million.
A year earlier, Imperial had $102 million or 12 cents per share of net income, $6.23 billion of revenue and $405 million of cash flow from operating activities in the 2015 fourth quarter.
For the full year, Imperial's revenue was $27.35 billion. In 2015, full-year revenue was $26.89 billion.
Imperial Oil is a publicly traded subsidiary of ExxonMobil and one of the major players in Alberta's oilsands industry through its own operations and its 25 per cent stake in the Syncrude oilsands consortium.
