U of C student’s glacier research on ice due to U.S. travel ban

A PhD candidate working out of the University of Calgary says she never expected her life’s work to be overturned by the actions of a foreign government.



Samira Samimi is an Iranian citizen and permanent Canadian resident. She’s also a member of a team that’s funded by NASA, studying meltwater retention in Greenland.



She said the study pertains to climate change and glaciology.



“I was supposed to join my team on April 17 in Albany, NY to get aboard an C-130 Hercules aircraft with the Air National Guard to fly to Greenland,” she said.



However, an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump is keeping anyone with Iranian passports out of the country.



“I don’t even have a visa,” she said. “I hadn’t applied yet. It was a few months away. I only need to be in Albany for one night.”



She said even if she flies commercial to Greenland, she won’t be able to carry on with the team in the U.S. plane.



“That requires me to have a U.S. visa because it’s a U.S. army plane,” she said.



Samimi said she can’t even count on other scientists to collect her data for her.



“Each one of us is working on a specific thing and we’re experts in what we’re doing,” she said.



She left her equipment in Greenland last year, with many items set up in glaciers collecting data.



Her project leader, Mike MacFrerrin at the University of Colorado, said not having Samimi’s data will leave a big hole in the work of the entire team.



“The thing that gets me about all this is the utter arbitrariness of it,” he said, “She is a valuable team member who now fears being left behind simply because of her nationality of origin. There is no legitimate excuse for it.”