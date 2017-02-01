Calgary's Crowchild Classic promises to break another attendance record

A battle royale is brewing between neighbouring – and for one night only, rivalling – schools to take home a treasure most would consider trash.

On Thursday, the men and women’s varsity hockey teams for both the University of Calgary Dinos and Mount Royal University Cougars will face off under the Saddledome in front of a packed house to win, and help steal the ultimate trophy, a 68-kilogram cast-iron City of Calgary manhole cover at the end of the season.

Commonly known as the crosstown smackdown the popular event has been growing for five annual puck drops. This year, the event is sold out online, which means at 14,000 tickets, the post-secondary schools may crush their national attendance record, set last year with 12,859 fans in the stands.

It’s such a hit that students who have excess tickets are taking to Facebook to sell them – the tickets are free.

The two schools' executives have a friendly wager, the loser has to sport the opposing team’s jersey, buy the winner a pack of craft brew and write and read an ode to the winning team’s superiority.

And both sides are equally confident they will come out ahead. This year the stakes are particularly high, as so far year to year, both Dinos and Cougars are at a tie for wins.

“Students are excited, I’m excited, it will be a crazy atmosphere to watch some really good hockey,” said U of C Students’ Union president Stephan Guscott.

Over at the Students’ Association of MRU, Shirah Gadamsetti said the night is about camaraderie, community spirit and school spirit.

“This is really the only event where we can handle the capacity of bringing this many people together,” Gadamsetti said.

Candice Goudie, executive director of the Calgary Flames Foundation, said she’s enjoyed watching the event grow, and thinking about filling two levels in the bowl is an amazing feat.

“It’s a different demographic for us…and it’s right where we want to be,” Goudie said. Although safety is reinforced all the time with any Saddledome events, she said there are extra precautions taken for security at the Crowchild Classic.

“Because of the ages of people there, school setting, competition between the two – we just want to make it safe,” Goudie said.

Steve Fitterer, vice-president Student Affairs and Campus Life Mount Royal University, said he extends a huge thanks to the Flames Foundation for the amazing event they help put on.

“It’s just a really incredible give-back,” Fitterer said. “We’re exceptionally proud of this event, it brings the entire campus community together…you’d be amazed at the number of faculty and staff that bring their children to this event.”