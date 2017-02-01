Calgary Snowtember tree disaster program entering final year

Calgary’s tree-timber snow disaster – also known as Snowtember – happened nearly two-and-a-half years ago, but the city is still dishing out millions to make up for fallen elms and firs.



In 2017, the final tree disaster recovery plan year, the city will fund $11.8 million in awareness, pruning and planting to help the tree cover return to pre-2014 levels. After the September storm, more than 50 per cent of the city’s urban forest was damaged.



After the September storm the city received over 10,000 tree emergency service requests from citizens as public trees littered yards and even streets due to the quick change in temperature and weighty snow cover.



“Over time we’ll recover,” said Coun. Sean Chu. “I’m hoping by this year we’ll at least replant all the trees we lost, I think it’s important for the city.”



Chu said depending on cost, if the city hasn’t planted enough trees, he’d like to see the program extended.



The tree cover will take years to regrow, as new trees being planted are young, and won’t have the same leafy cover their predecessors did. Which is why as the years go on, the city has been steadily increasing the number of trees they plant to make up for the loss.



They’ve also introduced the “ReTree” program, which is an awareness campaign that sets up at community gatherings and other events to give out trees and educate the public on the urban forest.



“I have personal experience with the ReTree program,” said Chu. “They actually give away baby trees. I think it’s really good.”



The Ward 4 councillor said he himself had a beautiful tree in his front yard, but he’s had to plant a little one in its place, probably ten feet in height.



“It used to be like 30 feet tall, a huge tree, bigger than my arms could go around it,” said Chu.



In 2017, the city’s goals are to check in with urban forest industry and see what’s new, along with how they can continue to educate Calgarians on our urban canopy. In a report to councillors administration used terms like “creating a culture of tree pride in Calgary.”