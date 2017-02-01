Calgary Stampeders re-sign defensive lineman Ben D'Aguilar

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian defensive lineman and special-teams player Ben D'Aguilar.

The four-year veteran had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

D'Aguilar appeared in all 18 regular-season games for the Stampeders in 2016 and he recorded nine special-teams tackles, two defensive tackles and a fumble recovery. In 49 career games over four seasons for Calgary, D'Aguilar has amassed 35 special-teams tackles, four defensive tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

"Ben has been an important contributor to our special-teams units since joining the Stampeders and we are pleased to have him back," said president and general manager John Hufnagel in a statement.

D'Aguilar was selected by Calgary in the second round of the 2013 CFL draft and he joined the team that year. The former McMaster University standout was the 2012 winner of the J.P. Metras Trophy as the top lineman in Canadian university football.