Child bone fragments found in ash from Garland farm

Bone fragments of a child, possibly under five, and more for a grown adult were discovered among materials provided to the medical examiner’s office, court heard Wednesday.

Douglas Garland, 57, is accused of killing Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien, 5, who was having an impromptu sleepover with his grandparents June 29, 2014. Their bodies were never recovered.

Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim, Alberta's chief medical examiner, testified Wednesday in relation to cause of injury to human body, signs of death or trauma as well as blood patterns at the Liknes home.

While being cross-examined, however, Brooks-Lim was questioned about bone fragments she had earlier said they believed to be animal found in ash from the Garland burn barrel pile.

“And they were animal, ” said defence lawyer Kim Ross.

“Well, no,” said Brooks-Lim, who went on to cite the report of her colleague, who indicated she believed some of the fragments to be human—possibly for a child under five and an older adult.

The medical examiner said, in general, when a body is burned in a crematorium, bones and flesh turn to ash around 1,000 degrees Celsius.

Brooks-Lim also told the court that based on blood patterns and stains found at the Liknes home she believed the victims likely suffered significant head trauma.

“It's difficult for me to say with absolute certainty that they suffered fatal injuries at the house,” she said. “They could have been alive.”

Brooks-Lim said if the victims had been hit in the head they would have bled significantly and could have been rendered unconscious.

Const. Brian Clark with the Calgary Police Service cyber investigations team also took the stand Wednesday to take jurors through documents found on the hard drive discovered hidden in the rafters of the basement of the Garland home.

The hard drive contained manuals on subjects like how to become an assassin, what weapons to use and torture methods.

One of the how-to-kill books located on the hard-drive told readers of how to "stop the breathing, start the bleeding," Clark said.

Another book, called Hitman, told readers to put together a duffle bag containing everything they needed to commit the act of killing.

The list of items included handcuffs, a six-inch double-edged knife with a serrated blade, a ski-mask, surgical gloves and a screw driver .

A black duffle bag containing similar items was located in an outbuilding on the Garland farm.

Defense lawyer Jim Lutz confirmed with Clark that the items in the bag from the Garland farm differed from those on the list.

Further documents found on the hard drive included a file about the Likneses that Clark called a “cumulative intelligence document of Alvin Liknes and his family members,” as well as information in relation to a patent filed by Alvin and more about his business interests.