City of Calgary paddling toward river access revamp
Councillors, advocates suggested the river access report just dips into the surface of what needs to be done to improve Bow and Elbow river access.
Making a splash might get easier, as the city moves toward improving how Calgarians can access the city’s rivers.
“I think this is a really important first step,” said Coun. Brian Pincott. “But boy, we’ve got to make sure we’re on top of this, and that we’re paying attention to the impacts on the environment in doing this, that we’re not affecting the habitat by increased activity.”
The proposal would see boat launches go from three sites to 10 on the Bow River alone, and it would formalize a number of “hand launch” sites, adding 14 locations for smaller crafts like canoes and kayaks to launch from.
If fully implemented, the cost would ring in at $7.7 million to build ramps and apply for legal access to the water. The operating budget for the program would be $500,000 annually – that sum includes educational programs.
