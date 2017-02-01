City of Calgary paddling toward river access revamp

Making a splash might get easier, as the city moves toward improving how Calgarians can access the city’s rivers.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of city administration's proposal to completely revamp the recreational waterway accesses at Wednesday's Community and Protective Services committee meeting. It will go before council for a final pass before work on improving the banks of the Bow begins.

“I think this is a really important first step,” said Coun. Brian Pincott. “But boy, we’ve got to make sure we’re on top of this, and that we’re paying attention to the impacts on the environment in doing this, that we’re not affecting the habitat by increased activity.”

The proposal would see boat launches go from three sites to 10 on the Bow River alone, and it would formalize a number of “hand launch” sites, adding 14 locations for smaller crafts like canoes and kayaks to launch from.

If fully implemented, the cost would ring in at $7.7 million to build ramps and apply for legal access to the water. The operating budget for the program would be $500,000 annually – that sum includes educational programs.

Administration recommended that six “high priority” sites needing $1.69 million in capital cash where money would need to be invested immediately. Those dollars would come from the city’s existing parks budget, an infrastructure Calgary planning process and a portion will be gathered through community grants.

A number of councillors were happy to hear about the economic benefits and job creation opportunities that increased access to the waterways would streamline.