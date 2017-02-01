'No, I'm done': Calgary police officer's public resignation is final

Support has poured in for the 14-year Calgary Police Service veteran who resigned publicly at the Calgary Police Commission meeting Tuesday.

Jen Magnus Ward was the final speaker at the public portion of the CPC meeting Tuesday, and she delivered an emotional resignation before a stunned commission panel.

"It was a defining moment for me when members of the Calgary police, my brothers and sisters, attacked me and many others who were victims of bullying and sexual assault and sexual harassment through the media," Ward said in her resignation.

"Being called entitled and sensitive was not only hurtful, a fact that no one in the CPS leadership stood up to counter those comments reaffirm for me how entrenched the issues within the organization are."

She told Metro on Wednesday the response to her resignation has been overwhelming.

“I was shocked,” said Magnus Ward, noting widespread support from both police officers and friends.

“It’s been amazing. They’ve been sending emails to my husband asking for my personal email and telling him we’re so proud, it was really courageous of Jen to do this. She’s now given us hope.”

Immediately following Magnus Ward’s resignation Tuesday, Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin said he wouldn’t accept it.

"That's not the way that you would accept any letter of resignation," he said. "You can see how emotionally charged she was and the difficulty in that presentation."

But Magnus Ward said her decision is final.

“No, I’m done,” she said.

Former CPS detective Marlene Hope, who’s a close friend of Magnus Ward, said the decision to resign at the CPC meeting wasn’t made lightly.

“It was important for Jen to put a face to the stories that have been coming forward so they understand the impact their lack of action has had on members,” said Hope. “