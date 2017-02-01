How to kill and dismember: Jury hears of disturbing downloads at murder trial

CALGARY — A police cyber-detective says there were downloads on killing and how to dispose of a human body found on a hard drive hidden at the home of a triple-murder suspect.

Det. Brian Clark has told the jury in Douglas Garland's trial in Calgary that he also found manuals on doing autopsies and different ways to kill — including the use of combat knives and in hand-to-hand combat.

Garland is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien in June 2014.

Clark testified he also found information on how to dismember dead bodies and how to use an acetylene torch to burn them up faster.

The detective said there were also several guides on lock-picking, especially for the kind of lock disabled at the Liknes home.

The Likneses, whose grandson was sleeping over the night all three of them disappeared, had held an estate sale before a move to the Edmonton area.