News / Calgary

Police looking for Calgary man wanted on outstanding warrants

Dale Alexander Morgan, 37, is wanted on domestic matters and theft under $5,000

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dale Alexander Morgan, contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

Courtesy CPS

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dale Alexander Morgan, contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Calgary man wanted on warrants in relation to domestic offences.

Dale Alexander Morgan, 37, is wanted on warrants for criminal harassment, failing to comply with a court order, and theft under $5,000.

He is mixed race (Black and Caucasian), 5’6” tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...