Police looking for Calgary man wanted on outstanding warrants

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Calgary man wanted on warrants in relation to domestic offences.
Dale Alexander Morgan, 37, is wanted on warrants for criminal harassment, failing to comply with a court order, and theft under $5,000.
He is mixed race (Black and Caucasian), 5’6” tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
