Province signs new agreement with Métis Nation of Alberta

The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) signed a “much stronger” framework agreement with the provincial government than those of the past, MNA president Audrey Poitras said at a signing ceremony Wednesday.

“Quite frankly, it has been the lack of recognition and respect for our Métis self-governance structures and our Métis rights in the past that have been so destructive to our people,” Poitras said.

The 10-year agreement is one of several signed by the provincial government and the MNA since 1987, but it’s the first to acknowledge they will work together on a nation-to-nation basis.

“When the first agreement was negotiated, it was about recognition,” Poitras said.

“We gradually got whittled down, and now we’ve come back to where we should have been quite a few years ago.”

The agreement identifies government departments for the nation to work with on issues such as Métis harvesting rights and the socio-economic well-being of more than 33,000 members of the MNA.

The MNA has also identified climate change, education, women’s issues, employment and housing as key areas for them collaborate with the provincial government.

“It’s important to have a shared understanding of the map forward,” Premier Rachel Notley said at a press conference following the signing.

“We’re committed to having more intentional conversations, but having (them) articulated in there will hold us accountable,” Notley said.